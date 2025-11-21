More than a century ago, Stanley introduced a new plane, and I’ve wanted one ever since. Well, no — I’m not that old — but it was still in production when I was born and would continue to be until 1961.

The tool is the Stanley No. 95 edge-trimming plane. I’ve never encountered one “in real life,” but I’ve seen photos and, of course, the replicas made by Lie-Nielsen and Lee Valley/Veritas. If you read this blog regularly, you know that Sally and I go to antique stores and sales a lot. There are always a ton of planes, but not once have I seen a No. 95.

I almost bought one of the replicas several times, but they were too pricey to justify. Of course, an original in good shape would also be pricey. But then, that would be an original, and my brain makes an exception for that even if the economical part of my wife’s brain for some reason can’t wrap itself around that universal truth.

The No. 95 was basically a block plane, but with a unique 90-degree sole that rides effortlessly along stock edges at a perfect right angle. The low-angle iron was skewed, giving extremely clean cuts. Just the kind of tool I’d always wanted within easy reach to avoid having to stop what I was doing and head over to the jointer.

But someone on one of the woodworking groups I follow on Facebook posted a link to a “seconds” sale that Lee Valley was having. I didn’t really need anything, but a glimmer of hope made me follow the link. And, amazingly, they were offering seconds of their 95 replica at a great price.

Not knowing how many they had, I didn’t waste a moment adding one to my cart, then did a PayPal so fast I doubt anyone could beat me to it. (Or, the household member with the working economical part of her brain found out.) It arrived just before the weekend, and I’ve been having a good time checking it out.

It functions perfectly, and is a dream to use. How it was dubbed a second is beyond me, as it looks and works just fine. Either way, I’ve finally acquired one of the most elusive tools I’ve ever wanted, and I am indeed a merry man.