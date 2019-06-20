We’d like to congratulate all of the winners from the 2019 30 Days for Dads giveaway. The grand prize (a Jet ProShop Table Saw) went to Jack from Lawton, OK. As you can guess, he’s excited to win it (he also shared a recent coffee table he built, pictured above):

I first developed an affection for woodworking when I was a little kid. I had a great-great-uncle who was a woodworker and continued to make stuff into his mid-nineties even though his hands were crippled with arthritis. I would help him in his little shop, which was a lot of fun as a little kid. I continued to have a love of the craftsmanship that goes into woodworking throughout my adult years but was never able to have a shop due to my service in the Army. It just wasn’t feasible to have a collection of woodworking tools traveling around the world with the weight limitations on household good during moves.

After 31 years of wearing the uniform, I retired in 2013 and that’s when I began to slowly put together my workshop. So far, my projects have been on the small side, like potato and onion storage bins, tables, Christmas decorations, storage boxes, etc. (see attached). The addition of a quality table saw will greatly help me build larger projects.

Thanks, Jet and Popular Woodworking magazine!