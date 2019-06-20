We’d like to congratulate all of the winners from the 2019 30 Days for Dads giveaway. The grand prize (a Jet ProShop Table Saw) went to Jack from Lawton, OK. As you can guess, he’s excited to win it (he also shared a recent coffee table he built, pictured above):
I first developed an affection for woodworking when I was a little kid. I had a great-great-uncle who was a woodworker and continued to make stuff into his mid-nineties even though his hands were crippled with arthritis. I would help him in his little shop, which was a lot of fun as a little kid. I continued to have a love of the craftsmanship that goes into woodworking throughout my adult years but was never able to have a shop due to my service in the Army. It just wasn’t feasible to have a collection of woodworking tools traveling around the world with the weight limitations on household good during moves.
After 31 years of wearing the uniform, I retired in 2013 and that’s when I began to slowly put together my workshop. So far, my projects have been on the small side, like potato and onion storage bins, tables, Christmas decorations, storage boxes, etc. (see attached). The addition of a quality table saw will greatly help me build larger projects.
Thanks, Jet and Popular Woodworking magazine!
The complete list of winners is below:
|Duke from Georgia
|Teknatool SuperNOVA2 Chuck
|Walter from New Jersey
|Work Sharp Ken Onion Edition Knife & Tool Sharpener
|Tim from Pennsylvania
|3M Pro Grade Precision Abrasives
|Joe from California
|ISO Tunes Bluetooth Earplug Headphones
|Charles from Iowa
|Kutzall Extreme Shaping Dish-Coarse
|Richard from Ohio
|Woodpeckers Precision Router Lift V2
|Jim from Tennessee
|Wagner Meters Orion 950 Smart Moisture Meter
|William from Ohio
|Blue Spruce 4″ Sliding Bevel
|Tom from Pennsylvania
|Knew Concepts 3″ Mk IV Fret Saw
|David from Massachusetts
|Arbortech TURBO Shaft
|Gene from Kentucky
|M-Power FASTTRACK Chisel & Blade Super Bundle
|JoNell from Iowa
|Bessey BGP Clamp Kit
|James from Wisconsin
|Woodpeckers Universal Cross Dowel Jig Deluxe Kit
|Barry from New York
|Chipsfly 6″ Fractional Dial Caliper
|Michael from Oregon
|Mirka DEROS Dust-free Sanding System
|Raymond from Michigan
|Woodcraft 6-piece Okyo Japanese Chisel Set – Fujikawa
|STEPHANIE from North Dakota
|Bessey K-Body REVO Kit, (KRK2440)
|Garry from Texas
|Wall Lumber 20 Board Feet of Ambrosia Maple
|Michael from Texas
|Titebond 1 gallon of Titebond II
|Fred from Michigan
|Horizon Extra-wide Sycamore Slab
|Michale from New York
|Delta 10” Dual Bevel Sliding Cruzer Miter Saw
|Phil from Massachusetts
|Woodpeckers Woodworkers Edge Rules
|Michael from Illinois
|Bessey BTB30 Clamps
|Angela from Colorado
|Arbortech Mini TURBO
|Thomas from Michigan
|3M Pro Grade Precision Abrasives
|Robert from Connecticut
|Kreg Kreg Jig® K5
|Joe from Oklahoma
|Leigh RTJ400 Router Table Dovetail Jig
|James from Tennessee
|Woodpeckers Clamp Rack-It™
|Jeff from West Virginia
|Arbortech Ball Gouge
|Jack from Oklahoma
|Jet JET ProShop II Table Saw (725000K)