2019 30 Days for Dad Giveaway Winners | Popular Woodworking Magazine
We’d like to congratulate all of the winners from the 2019 30 Days for Dads giveaway. The grand prize (a Jet ProShop Table Saw) went to Jack from Lawton, OK. As you can guess, he’s excited to win it (he also shared a recent coffee table he built, pictured above):

I first developed an affection for woodworking when I was a little kid. I had a great-great-uncle who was a woodworker and continued to make stuff into his mid-nineties even though his hands were crippled with arthritis. I would help him in his little shop, which was a lot of fun as a little kid. I continued to have a love of the craftsmanship that goes into woodworking throughout my adult years but was never able to have a shop due to my service in the Army. It just wasn’t feasible to have a collection of woodworking tools traveling around the world with the weight limitations on household good during moves.

After 31 years of wearing the uniform, I retired in 2013 and that’s when I began to slowly put together my workshop. So far, my projects have been on the small side, like potato and onion storage bins, tables, Christmas decorations, storage boxes, etc. (see attached).  The addition of a quality table saw will greatly help me build larger projects.

Thanks, Jet and Popular Woodworking magazine!

The complete list of winners is below:

Duke from Georgia Teknatool SuperNOVA2 Chuck
Walter from New Jersey Work Sharp Ken Onion Edition Knife & Tool Sharpener
Tim from Pennsylvania 3M Pro Grade Precision Abrasives
Joe from California ISO Tunes Bluetooth Earplug Headphones
Charles from Iowa Kutzall Extreme Shaping Dish-Coarse
Richard from Ohio Woodpeckers Precision Router Lift V2
Jim   from Tennessee Wagner Meters Orion 950 Smart Moisture Meter
William from Ohio Blue Spruce 4″ Sliding Bevel
Tom from Pennsylvania Knew Concepts 3″ Mk IV Fret Saw
David from Massachusetts Arbortech TURBO Shaft
Gene from Kentucky M-Power FASTTRACK Chisel & Blade Super Bundle
JoNell from Iowa Bessey BGP Clamp Kit
James from Wisconsin Woodpeckers Universal Cross Dowel Jig Deluxe Kit
Barry from New York Chipsfly 6″ Fractional Dial Caliper
Michael from Oregon Mirka DEROS Dust-free Sanding System
Raymond from Michigan Woodcraft 6-piece Okyo Japanese Chisel Set – Fujikawa
STEPHANIE from North Dakota Bessey K-Body REVO Kit, (KRK2440)
Garry from Texas Wall Lumber 20 Board Feet of Ambrosia Maple
Michael from Texas Titebond 1 gallon of Titebond II
Fred from Michigan Horizon Extra-wide Sycamore Slab
Michale from New York Delta 10” Dual Bevel Sliding Cruzer Miter Saw
Phil from Massachusetts Woodpeckers Woodworkers Edge Rules
Michael from Illinois Bessey BTB30 Clamps
Angela from Colorado Arbortech Mini TURBO
Thomas from Michigan 3M Pro Grade Precision Abrasives
Robert from Connecticut Kreg Kreg Jig® K5
Joe from Oklahoma Leigh RTJ400 Router Table Dovetail Jig
James from Tennessee Woodpeckers Clamp Rack-It™
Jeff from West Virginia Arbortech Ball Gouge
Jack from Oklahoma Jet JET ProShop II Table Saw (725000K)
