Though you can build the December 2019 Popular Woodworking Modern Parametric Bench project with a combination of hybrid woodworking skills and tools, using a CNC has some obvious advantages. Let’s do the math. The Cabriolet style Modern Bench has 49 main parts. 48 of them are identical. That’s a heck of a lot of repetition. And, making a lot of the same parts is a perfect task for a CNC.

CNC Strategy

How you approach the bench project is determined by the size of the CNC you are using. A desktop CNC like the Shapeoko XL has a working space of about 16” x 32”. That means you can make two, maybe three ribs a run. A small woodworking shop size CNC like the 24”x 36” Laguna IQ or the 24” x 48” Axiom Precision Pro might cut 3-6 ribs at a time. And, a cabinet shop sized CNC with a cutting area of 48” x 96” could cut 24 or more at a time. My 38” x 72” custom CNC falls somewhere in the middle. I can comfortably cut 1/3 plywood sheets and 8 ribs at a time. And, that’s exactly what I did.

Before I explain how I machined the project, a special note to small (18” x 24” or so) CNC owners. Though you won’t get a larger CNC’s main benefits — plenty of space to cut a lot of copies, you’ll still get a CNC’s other key benefit: high precision. So, if you have a small or handheld CNC, use it to make the project template and sample. Your CNC will deliver all the accuracy you need to pattern shape perfect parts with a more powerful hand-held router. Follow the article with tips for shaping upside with a spoil board.

Rib Layouts

Using nesting software to optimize part layout to maximize efficiency, I get a yield of 24 ribs on a 48″ x 96″ sheet of plywood. To make it easier to handle I cut my sheets to 1/3 sheet. So, I can cut 8 ribs out of a 32″ x 48″ sheet of Baltic Birch plywood. If you have a smaller CNC, you can yield 6 ribs out of a 24″ x 48″ sheet.

CNC Machining Plywood

Allowing for different plywood thicknesses and the level of detail required, the process I use to machine plywood is pretty consistent. Though I do have a special technique for cutting plywood without a spoil board and damaging my bed, I prefer to use one because the process is usually simpler, cleaner and faster. A spoil board — often particle board or MDF, sits underneath the parts is meant to be machined into. My spoil boards are made of 1/2” MDF and registered and locked into my CNC grid.

When I CNC machine 3/4” Baltic Birch plywood, I use a 3/8” spiral compression bit and take three passes. Compression bits of this size cut downward on the first 1/4” and use up cutters for the rest of the depth. This is so that the top layers of the plywood don’t tear out when machining. For 3/4” plywood my first pass is usually set to .27” to .29” deep. I follow up with two more passes and cut .02” or so beyond the thickness of plywood around into the spoil board. The results are that both top and bottom layers are cut clean, without the usual tear out. For cutting speed, this varies depending on the specs of your CNC and spindle or router. Though I can cut much faster, I don’t try to rush my plywood cuts as I seek a clean edge. I usually run thick plywood at 80” to 120” per minute.

I always use tabs or bridges to hold plywood parts in place so that they don’t break loose and get damaged as the CNC is completing its job. When machining multiple parts at once, like on this project, I cut a level at a time through all parts so that no part can break loose until the final pass. IOW, I cut the first the first level through all the parts, then the next level down through all parts, then the final level.

Once all the machining is done, I turn to one of my favorite CNC tricks. I cut my plywood bridges with a Dremel MultiMax MM50 oscillating tool. This method is fast, simple and leaves little to clean up. Here’s a link to a short video of the tab cutting process that I posted on Instagram.

CNC Machinable Files

On my website at woodworking.digital I keep a page for sharing the files on projects I write about. If you have a CNC and want to make the Modern Parametric Bench, the DXF files can be found by following this link to the project area.

Completing the Bench

For the spine that defines the overall shape of the bench, I use any appropriate thickness plywood I have around. If you’re using a CNC, then that means you also use CAD software, which means it’s easy and quick for you to experiment with the shape of your parametric bench by trying out different spines. As I brought up in the article, don’t get too extreme or the ribs will protrude out and look a little strange. Think gentle, progressive changes to the spine shapes as you experiment with your bench designs.

Finally, after all that CNC machining, it’s time for the inevitable project sanding that woodworkers just can’t escape. If you’re making a 37” bench with 48 ribs, that means a lot of sanding time to smooth everything out. And, because the visible Baltic Birch plywood edges are a key feature on this project, it’s important that everything is smooth to the touch with no sharp areas. Lots of ways to do this but I have the benefit of edge and spindle sanders to make the process a bit quicker and less painful. And, if you’re curious, yes, there are CNC sanders available. But, they are designed for high volume furniture manufacturing, have to be programmed for very specific tasks, are HUGE in size and cost millions of dollars. That said, it doesn’t stop me from dreaming about one sanding away in my shop.

If you decide to make the parametric bench project, I invite you to share the bench or table you make. Send me photos of your completed project and I’ll put them online.

— Tim Celeski

Additional Resources