August 2004 #142
These products are easy to apply with good results – choosing the right one for the job is the hard part. By Bob Flexner Pages: 86-87 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now The easiest of all finishes to apply on your project is one you wipe on...
Great Woodshops: Rosewood Studio
This Canadian school has its roots in the College of the Redwoods. By Christopher Schwarz Pages: 79-83 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now The photographic image of cabinetmaker and teacher James Krenov looks down from the door of Robert Van Norman’s tool cabinet as he carefully pulls...
At the Lathe: It’s Time to Turn
If your lathe sits idle in your shop, here’s the best way to start using it. By Judy Ditmer Pages: 76-78 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now If you have ever turned or watched someone else turn, you know the process can be exciting. The shavings peel...
10″ Sliding Compound Miter Saws
The modern answer to the radial-arm saw. By David Thiel & Kara Gebhart Pages: 70-75 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now Miter saws have come a long way from being used primarily as a machine for chopping 2x4s on job sites. In fact, they’ve become so sophisticated...
American Elm: Back from the Dead
Once loved by urbanites for its shade and woodworkers for strength, elm is preparing for a major comeback. By Kara Gebhart Pages: 66-69 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now Chairmaker Don Weber vigorously works at a piece of elm with an adze to form the beginnings of...
The Case for Handsaws
Why you should learn to sharpen and use these oft-neglected tools. By Graham Blackburn Pages: 60-65 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now Far from being quaint anachronisms or symbols of outdated and inefficient technology, handsaws are precision instruments that deserve a place in every contemporary workshop. There...
Isaac Youngs’ Wall Clock
Modern CAD software restores the look of a 164-year-old Shaker design. By Christopher Schwarz Pages: 52-59 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now It’s difficult to open a book about Shaker furniture or to page through a woodworking catalog without coming face to face with a clock similar...
Sliding Dovetails
Two router bits with guides and a simple shop-made jig make three variations of this joint a snap. By Glen D. Huey Pages: 49-51 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now One of the defining features of 17th- and 18th-century furniture is the dovetailed horizontal case divider. Case...
Woodworking Essentials: Advanced Techniques for the Router
By Nick Engler Pages: 41-48 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now The router is an amazing tool that can mimic many of the other tools in your shop, including the table saw, the shaper, the jointer and even the planer. But it’s also capable of amazingly delicate...