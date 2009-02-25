August 2004 #142

Popular Woodworking August 2004You’ve spoken, and we responded with the August 2004 issue of Popular Woodworking. After learning that many of you have a lathe in your shop, but few are using it, we felt it was our duty to help. So we’ve got the first column from Judy Ditmer, professional turner, to help you at “At the Lathe.”

We put seven machines to the test in our Miter Saw Slug-Fest to show you which ones are accurate and which are overpriced

Graham Blackburn shares 14 handsaw tips and tricks.

American elm is back from the dead.

Modern CAD software helps us restore Isaac Youngs’ shaker wall clock.

Glen Huey shows you easy ways to make three sliding dovetails.

John Wilson takes you through the steps to build a canoe paddle.

Bill Hylton shows why the lock joint is a great substitute to hold drawers tight.

Nick Engler’s Extra-long Mortising Fence helps you make stopped cuts

Chapter 7 wraps up our Woodworking Essentials special section devoted to advanced router techniques.

Plus our Tool Test, Q&A, pages of great Tricks of the Trade and much more!

Detailed article previews are below. Online extras can be found here.

Flexner on Finishing: Master the Wipe-on Finish

By: | Comments 0

These products are easy to apply with good results – choosing the right one for the job is the hard part. By Bob Flexner Pages: 86-87 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now The easiest of all finishes to apply on your project is one you wipe on...

Great Woodshops: Rosewood Studio

By: | Comments 0

This Canadian school has its roots in the College of the Redwoods. By Christopher Schwarz Pages: 79-83 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now The photographic image of cabinetmaker and teacher James Krenov looks down from the door of Robert Van Norman’s tool cabinet as he carefully pulls...

At the Lathe: It’s Time to Turn

By: | Comments 0

If your lathe sits idle in your shop, here’s the best way to start using it. By Judy Ditmer Pages: 76-78 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now If you have ever turned or watched someone else turn, you know the process can be exciting. The shavings peel...

10″ Sliding Compound Miter Saws

By: | Comments 0

The modern answer to the radial-arm saw. By David Thiel & Kara Gebhart Pages: 70-75 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now Miter saws have come a long way from being used primarily as a machine for chopping 2x4s on job sites. In fact, they’ve become so sophisticated...

American Elm: Back from the Dead

By: | Comments 0

Once loved by urbanites for its shade and woodworkers for strength, elm is preparing for a major comeback. By Kara Gebhart Pages: 66-69 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now Chairmaker Don Weber vigorously works at a piece of elm with an adze to form the beginnings of...

The Case for Handsaws

By: | Comments 0

Why you should learn to sharpen and use these oft-neglected tools. By Graham Blackburn Pages: 60-65 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now Far from being quaint anachronisms or symbols of outdated and inefficient technology, handsaws are precision instruments that deserve a place in every contemporary workshop. There...

Isaac Youngs’ Wall Clock

By: | Comments 0

Modern CAD software restores the look of a 164-year-old Shaker design. By Christopher Schwarz Pages: 52-59 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now It’s difficult to open a book about Shaker furniture or to page through a woodworking catalog without coming face to face with a clock similar...

Sliding Dovetails

By: | Comments 0

Two router bits with guides and a simple shop-made jig make three variations of this joint a snap. By Glen D. Huey Pages: 49-51 From the August 2004 issue #142 Buy this issue now One of the defining features of 17th- and 18th-century furniture is the dovetailed horizontal case divider. Case...