Robin Wood Axe for Carving (and More)

As a bowl carver, I am frequently asked about recommendations for beginner sets of tools. Though the Robin Wood Axe is always on that list, it’s not just a beginner’s axe.

Weighing in at 1 pound, 9 ounces, it is a midweight carving axe, and considerably lighter than the Gransfors Bruks (GB) Swedish Carving Axe (just more than 2 pounds), making it much more manageable for long-term use and controlled cuts. Though its lighter weight might imply that it’s not suited for heavy stock removal, it can be used for roughing work or even felling and sectioning small trees.

Having used the heavier GB carving axe quite a bit, I do notice a difference when roughing out bowls. The weight of the GB helps with removal of large amounts of waste wood when bowl carving, but for a beginner or for a spoon carver, this is a moot point.

