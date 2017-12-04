Next-generation Bessey REVO Clamps

by Megan Fitzpatrick

We love the original wooden-handled Bessey K Body clamps. But they became unavailable in 2008 when Bessey released the Revo clamps, which had a larger clamping surface (of about 30 percent) than the K Bodies and a soft-grip handle that allowed for easier and more comfortable tightening – but we found the clamps often slipped under heavy pressure, particularly if the bars got wet (say, when you’re cleaning up glue). Plus, the plastic on the clamp heads broke easily when dropped.

Bessey is about to release the next generation of Revos (they’ll be available in the first quarter of 2018), so we got a handful of them in for testing, and I talked with Karl Kish in Bessey’s product development group about the changes.

From the February 2018 issue

