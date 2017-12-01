Arts & Mysteries: Lunette & Floral Carving

This traditional pattern can dress up any panel.

by Peter Follansbee

pages 60-62

I’ve carved so many oak boxes that I lost track of their number long ago. I’ll sometimes bump into one, or a photograph, and say, “Oh, I forgot I did that one…” But one design I come back to over and over again is the ﬁrst pattern I learned, which I did three decades ago by studying museum examples. The carvings on my ﬁnished desk box (page 40) are from a family of joiners who worked in Braintree, Mass., between 1640 and 1700. The half-circular pattern is called a “lunette” in art history terms; the full circle could be called a rosette. It’s easiest to learn the lunette ﬁrst. There’s a bit of geometry and a lot of V-tool work. So once you’ve practiced with the V-tool a bit, you’re ready for this design.

First, draw it out on paper, following the steps below.

1. Scribe a margin top and bottom with a marking gauge. Mine are 4″ apart.

2. Strike a centerline for each lunette with a square and awl.

3. Set your compass from the bottom of this square line to the top margin. Then swing this arc so you scribe a half-circle between the margins.

4. Make two more arcs from this same center point, inside the ﬁrst arc. Space these about 1⁄8″ apart.

5. Now open the compass about halfway past your ﬁrst half-circle and strike partial arcs that hit the bottom margin, but don’t reach up to the 12 o’clock position on the top margin. Again, space three of these about 1⁄8″ apart.

6. Strike 45° diagonal lines from the center point out to the ﬁrst arc.

7. Then use the compass one last time to strike two short arcs from the bottom margin to the centerline. I think of these as an inverted V, with curved lines. I want the top of it a little more than one-third of the way up the center-line. The center point for these arcs is somewhere on the diagonal line. Some tinkering with the compass will get you there.

