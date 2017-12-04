For camping, conquering and contemplating, these stools have a long history among artists, soldiers and rugged individualists. by Christopher Schwarz with David Lyell pages 24-27 There are few things that British military officers and plein air painters of the 19th century would agree upon. But this stool is at the top...
Judson Beaumont and the Straight Line Designs furniture factory. by Asa Christiana pages 28-32 When I think of Judson Beaumont I can’t help thinking of Willie Wonka – the original Wonka, from Roald Dahl’s matchless tales. Small in stature with boundless energy, both inhabit a magical factory with a small army...
This millwork technique can be used to make curved parts with accuracy and ease. by Ben Brunick pages 33-39 Much of my recent work has been making period-appropriate arch-top sash windows for an historic building. They are 61⁄2‘ tall, with a 5’-diameter arch. In other words, they’re a bit larger than...
Simple joinery will keep this piece together for centuries. by Peter Follansbee pages 40-47 Books, papers, lamps, candlesticks, spoons, Legos, clothing, electronics and more all end up on top of any flat surfaces in our house. As a joiner, I have made lots of carved boxes over the years. My family...
Learn to cut three joints by hand as you make these handy shop appliances. by Willard Anderson pages 48-54 I have used what I call “shop supports” for many years. These are not sawhorses, and they are not outfeed tables – they’re somewhere in between, and I find them indispensable. I...
by Megan Fitzpatrick page 14 We love the original wooden-handled Bessey K Body clamps. But they became unavailable in 2008 when Bessey released the Revo clamps, which had a larger clamping surface (of about 30 percent) than the K Bodies and a soft-grip handle that allowed for easier and more comfortable...
by Brendan Gaffney page 14 Well-fit joinery (not too loose, not too tight) and well-planned glue-ups rarely need much persuasion – but I am not always lucky enough to find myself with either of those. In the past, I’ve used big rubber mallets, small sledges and framing hammers (with a block...
by James McConnell page 16 Making a good handsaw is difficult; making great handsaws at a production level seems darned near impossible. The new D-8 handsaws (based on the Disston D8 and Simonds No. 72) from Bad Axe Tool Works somehow invoke all of the best things about the golden age...
by Brendan Gaffney page 16 I’m a fan of having my tools out and at hand in the workshop. It’s easy enough to mount the saws to the wall, whip up a chisel rack and tuck the planes on a shelf, but the small items rarely have a good spot to...