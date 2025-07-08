How to Shop for Tools on Prime Day

[Updated 7/8 2:15pm CST] Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here, and we’re rounding up the best deals for woodworkers! Keep checking in throughout the next few days as we update the list with tools and accessories!

Whether you’re upgrading your cordless drill, grabbing a new sander, or finally investing in that combo kit, Prime Day deals can make tool shopping more affordable. Just be sure to compare prices and check for bundles — the first deal you see isn’t always the best.

I also recommend sticking to name-brand tools on Prime Day. This helps ensure you’re getting reliable performance, better safety, and real customer support if something goes wrong. While the various knockoff tools might be cheaper up front, they’ll end up costing you more in the long run. With stuff like shop storage and some consumables, it might be worth taking the risk. Also, if it’s a tool that you’re not sure you’re going to use, a cheap version is a bit like a test drive. I’ve tried to pick high-quality options in my recommendations below, but I have not personally tested many of these tools.

Jump to: Top Deals on Power Tools • Top Deals on Woodworking Accessories • Top Deals on Woodworking Storage • Full Deal List

Top Deals on Power Tools

50% off DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver

50% off DEWALT 20V MAX Circular Saw

44% off Metabo HPT Bundle: 12-Inch Sliding Miter Saw, 18V MultiVolt™ Cordless Brushless Driver Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit

40% off DEWALT 20V MAX Orbital Sander

41% off Metabo HPT 10-Inch Compound Miter Saw

38% off DEWALT Tools 5 Tool Power Tool Combo Kit

37% OFF on BOSCH 12V Drill/Driver 5-In-1 Flexiclick System

37% off SKIL PWR CORE Brushless 20V Jig Saw with 2.0Ah Battery and Charger

25% off SKIL RT1323-01 Router Table and 10Amp Fixed Base Router Kit

15% off JET 15-Inch Benchtop Drill Press

15% off JET 18-Inch Woodworking Bandsaw

15% off JET 16″ x 40″ EVS Woodworking Lathe

15% off WEN Benchtop Belt and Disc Sander

Top Deals on Woodworking Accessories

42% OFF on BOSCH 10-Piece Carbide-Tipped Router Bit Set

40% OFF on BOSCH 18V Starter Kit with 4 Ah Battery and Standard Battery Charger

40% off CRAFTSMAN 20V Power Tool Battery 2-Pack with Charger

36% off Dremel 12V Max 3AH Lithium-ion Battery Pack

35% OFF on BOSCH 11-Piece Diamond Hole Saw Assorted Set

30% off 3M Xtract 12 Piece Multi-Pack Hook and Loop 5 in Sanding Discs

30% off Kreg K4 Pocket Hole Jig

25% off Dremel 7 Piece Titanium-Coated Rotary Drill Bit Set

20% off DEWALT Titanium Nitride Coated Drill Bit Set

21% off Dremel 3100-2/60 Rotary Tool Kit

15% off OX Tools Pro Tuff Carpenter Pencil

Top Deals on Woodworking Storage

20% off Carhartt Onsite Tool Bag

18% off IRIS USA Screw Tool Organizer Small Parts Cabinet Chest

15% off Bora 6-Level Wall Mount Storage Rack

15% off GEARWRENCH 3 Drawer Tool Box

15% off JET 15-Inch Benchtop Drill Press

15% off Plano Storage Trunks

