[Updated 7/8 2:15pm CST] Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here, and we’re rounding up the best deals for woodworkers! Keep checking in throughout the next few days as we update the list with tools and accessories!
How to Shop for Tools on Prime Day
Whether you’re upgrading your cordless drill, grabbing a new sander, or finally investing in that combo kit, Prime Day deals can make tool shopping more affordable. Just be sure to compare prices and check for bundles — the first deal you see isn’t always the best.
I also recommend sticking to name-brand tools on Prime Day. This helps ensure you’re getting reliable performance, better safety, and real customer support if something goes wrong. While the various knockoff tools might be cheaper up front, they’ll end up costing you more in the long run. With stuff like shop storage and some consumables, it might be worth taking the risk. Also, if it’s a tool that you’re not sure you’re going to use, a cheap version is a bit like a test drive. I’ve tried to pick high-quality options in my recommendations below, but I have not personally tested many of these tools.
Jump to: Top Deals on Power Tools • Top Deals on Woodworking Accessories • Top Deals on Woodworking Storage • Full Deal List
Editor’s Pick Prime Day Deals:
44% off Metabo HPT Bundle: 12-Inch Sliding Miter Saw, 18V MultiVolt™ Cordless Brushless Driver Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit
42% off Bora 2 Pack 40″ Parallel Clamp Set
41% off Metabo HPT 10-Inch Compound Miter Saw
35% off JORGENSEN 2-pack 36-inch Bar Clamps
28% off Bora Portamate Speedhorse XT
25% off SKIL 1.2 Amp 16 in. Variable Speed Scroll Saw
25% off SKIL RT1323-01 Router Table and 10Amp Fixed Base Router Kit
23% off JET 12-Inch Benchtop Drill Press
15% off Bora 6-Level Wall Mount Storage Rack
15% off JET 18-Inch Woodworking Bandsaw
15% off JET 15-Inch Benchtop Drill Press
15% off JET 16″ x 40″ EVS Woodworking Lathe
15% off Powermatic Benchtop Mortiser
Top Deals on Power Tools
50% off DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver
50% off DEWALT 20V MAX Circular Saw
44% off Metabo HPT Bundle: 12-Inch Sliding Miter Saw, 18V MultiVolt™ Cordless Brushless Driver Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit
40% off DEWALT 20V MAX Orbital Sander
41% off Metabo HPT 10-Inch Compound Miter Saw
38% off DEWALT Tools 5 Tool Power Tool Combo Kit
37% OFF on BOSCH 12V Drill/Driver 5-In-1 Flexiclick System
37% off SKIL PWR CORE Brushless 20V Jig Saw with 2.0Ah Battery and Charger
25% off SKIL RT1323-01 Router Table and 10Amp Fixed Base Router Kit
15% off JET 15-Inch Benchtop Drill Press
15% off JET 18-Inch Woodworking Bandsaw
15% off JET 16″ x 40″ EVS Woodworking Lathe
15% off WEN Benchtop Belt and Disc Sander
Top Deals on Woodworking Accessories
42% OFF on BOSCH 10-Piece Carbide-Tipped Router Bit Set
40% OFF on BOSCH 18V Starter Kit with 4 Ah Battery and Standard Battery Charger
40% off CRAFTSMAN 20V Power Tool Battery 2-Pack with Charger
36% off Dremel 12V Max 3AH Lithium-ion Battery Pack
35% OFF on BOSCH 11-Piece Diamond Hole Saw Assorted Set
30% off 3M Xtract 12 Piece Multi-Pack Hook and Loop 5 in Sanding Discs
30% off Kreg K4 Pocket Hole Jig
25% off Dremel 7 Piece Titanium-Coated Rotary Drill Bit Set
20% off DEWALT Titanium Nitride Coated Drill Bit Set
21% off Dremel 3100-2/60 Rotary Tool Kit
15% off OX Tools Pro Tuff Carpenter Pencil
Top Deals on Woodworking Storage
20% off Carhartt Onsite Tool Bag
18% off IRIS USA Screw Tool Organizer Small Parts Cabinet Chest
15% off Bora 6-Level Wall Mount Storage Rack
15% off GEARWRENCH 3 Drawer Tool Box
15% off JET 15-Inch Benchtop Drill Press
15% off Plano Storage Trunks
