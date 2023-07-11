<img class="lazy" height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=376816859356052&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and we’re rounding up the best deals for woodworkers! Keep checking in throughout the next two days as we update the list!

Lightning Deals: Coming soon

Prime Day Deals:

Up to 58% off DeWalt Tools

Up to 52% off of Metabo HPT Tools

Up to 50% off of Bosch Tools

Up to 41% off of Craftsman Tools

Up to 39% off of Black and Decker Tools

Up to 37% off of Dremel Products

Up to 35% off of SKIL Tools

Up to 26% off of Makita Combo Kits

35% off Keyre Hand Saw

30% off 3M 20400-G-4 Sandpaper

28% off WEN Belt and 6 in. Disc Sander

23% off WEN Variable Speed Scroll Saw

