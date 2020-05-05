Last time I showed how I designed and shaped the top, or deck view of the USNS Comfort. Today I would like to show how I continued to shape the ship’s blank on the bandsaw and then refine the hull using some hand tools.

The Decks:

After laying out the length and height of each of the decks I began sawing them on the bandsaw. Watch the videos and the images below to learn how I did it step by step.

The Hull: I then held the ship in a vise and shaped the bow’s outline. I grabbed a gouge and then a rasp and formed the bow’s cove.

Next I used a trapezoid file, AKA barrette file, to shape the angled portion of the front superstructure as it meets the hull. Throughout this process I kept referring to images of the ship on my computer for indications on the correct curvatures and some other details.

I finished shaping the hull with a spokeshave, rounding over the lower part of the stern.

Next time I will show how I crafted the superstructures and everything else on the decks.