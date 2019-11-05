Here’s what the Pop Wood editors are listening to this fall. Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments!

Made for Profit

In this weekly podcast, Brad Rodriguez and John Malecki help you monetize your passion and achieve your business goals.

Making It With Jimmy Diresta, Bob Clagett and David Picciuto

Three different makers with different backgrounds talk weekly about creativity, design and making things with your bare hands.

The Modern Maker Podcast

Ben Uyeda, Chris Salomone, and Mike Montgomery discuss all things maker related in this weekly podcast.

Modern Woodworkers Association Podcast – Conversations Among Woodworkers

Focusing on building woodworking communities both online and locally across the country, this weekly podcast features Dyami Plotke, Sean Wisniewski, and Kyle Barton.

Northwest Woodworking Studio Podcast

This brief (usually less than 30 minute) weekly podcast features Gary Rogowski musing on woodworking in the modern age.