The Woodwright’s Shop is back with Season 34!

Popular Woodworking is proud to be the home of The Woodwright Shop’s video library, stretching back to Episode 1 from 1980, and I’m happy to share that we now have Season 34 available at Shopwoodworking.com. As usual, Roy covers a broad spectrum of woodworking topics including building a German carpenter’s bench, construction of a tapered tripod table from the Dominy workshops and making a hand saw with Tom Callisto.

Roy also takes a look at how to forge, weld and temper tool steel with Peter Ross, and Christopher Schwarz stops by to talk about campaign furniture from the glory days of the British empire.

That’s just scratching the surface of the five-and-a-half hours of video available from the lovable Roy Underhill. Oh, and I almost forgot the last episode of the season: Woodwright! – The Musical. How can you resist!? Now is your chance to sit back and let Roy Underhill entertain you … from The Woodwright’s Shop!

– David Thiel