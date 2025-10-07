Fall is the season for Amazon Prime Big Deals Days. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite woodworking deals from this year, plus a few you should avoid.

Favorite Woodworking Tool Deals

Three Deals to Skip

Knockoff batteries. Don’t cheap out and get off-brand batteries for your tools. They won’t last as long, they’re a fire hazard, and they can damage your tools.

Multipiece tool sets. Oh sure, it seems like you’re getting a lot for your $30, but none of these tools will last more than 10 minutes under any sort of moderate use.

This DEWALT 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver. This kit doesn’t feature bad tools per se, but they’re older ones at this point that lack the power and features of more modern options. It’s also not that great of a deal historically, as this particular kit has been as a low as $129 in the past. If you’re looking for a better bargain, check out this DEWALT kit with brushless tools and bigger batteries. It only costs $72 more, but has well over $100 in added value.