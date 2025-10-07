Fall is the season for Amazon Prime Big Deals Days. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite woodworking deals from this year, plus a few you should avoid.
Favorite Woodworking Tool Deals
- DEWALT 20V MAX Orbital Sander — $118
- Bosch 12V Max Drill/Driver with 5-In-1 Flexiclick® System — $133
- JORGENSEN 2-Pack Bar Clamps, various sizes — $62-$81
- Metabo HPT 12-Inch Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw — $399
- BOSCH 12V Max 3/8 Inch Drill/Driver Kit — $85
- DEWALT Dust Separator with 6 Gallon Poly Tank — $90
- Powermatic Benchtop Mortiser — $800
- Worx Pegasus 2-in-1 Folding Work Table & Sawhorse — $109
- JET 12-Inch Benchtop Drill Press — $512
- BOSCH 10-Piece 1/2 in. and 1/4 in. Router Bit Set
Three Deals to Skip
Knockoff batteries. Don’t cheap out and get off-brand batteries for your tools. They won’t last as long, they’re a fire hazard, and they can damage your tools.
Multipiece tool sets. Oh sure, it seems like you’re getting a lot for your $30, but none of these tools will last more than 10 minutes under any sort of moderate use.
This DEWALT 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver. This kit doesn’t feature bad tools per se, but they’re older ones at this point that lack the power and features of more modern options. It’s also not that great of a deal historically, as this particular kit has been as a low as $129 in the past. If you’re looking for a better bargain, check out this DEWALT kit with brushless tools and bigger batteries. It only costs $72 more, but has well over $100 in added value.
