Follow Friday: Nancy Hiller, Yoav Liberman, John Malecki and Brock Jurgensen

For today’s Follow Friday, we’re highlighting a great group of woodworkers you should keep an eye on.

First off, there’s the indomitable Nancy Hiller. She’s a contributor to all kinds of woodworking publications, a longtime author and all-around skilled, down-to-earth woodworker. What I really like about her Instagram feed is that it truly feels like her real life. Sometimes it’s time in the workshop, sometimes it’s travel and often times, it’s cats.

Next up, we have Yoav Liberman. Like Nancy, he’s a regular blogger for us, and we just put out his book Working Reclaimed Wood. By day, he’s an instructor at the Rudolf Steiner School in Manhattan, and by night he’s a woodworker, designer and father. Not only do you get a peek behind the scenes of his furniture work and teaching children how to make things, you also get a glimpse at how much his kid loves pumpkin.

John Malecki is a YouTuber and furniture maker. He’s also a former professional football player (with a healthy does of Pittsburgh pride). His feed is full of the projects he’s working on (lots of tables and metalwork these days). And he’s doing more collaborations with other makers out there, too. Not to mention, he’s a co-host of the Made for Profit podcast. Check him out!

Last, but certainly not least, is Brock Jurgensen. This Minnesota-based furniture maker does a lot of work with reclaimed wood, making tables, built-ins and displays. You might also recognize him as one of the brothers from the cabin-themed Rustic Renovation on the DIY Network. He’s always sharing projects, new tools and Northwoods shenanigans.

Make sure to give these folks a follow, and stayed tuned for more woodworkers and makers to check out next week.