Out of the corner of my eye it caught my attention, a fire-engine red 1966 Chevy Impala Super Sport. Memories flooded back to my first car, a model just like this except mine was green with a white rooftop. The problem with memories is that they often clash with reality. As I got closer to inspect the car, the view made me wish I’d stayed at a distance and not seen the bad sheet metal repairs and sketchy interior.

I’ve experienced the same thing when looking at furniture pieces. A chair or cabinet can have wonderful curb appeal from across the room, and then fall down completely upon closer inspection. For a design to succeed it needs to draw our attention from a distance and then reward us for making the trip across the room. It should surprise and delight us up close. That sounds easy, but it’s not.

From a functional standpoint we may have a long list of requirements for any design. A chair must sit well and feel like we can trust it if we lean back or shift our weight. A cabinet may need a shelf sized to fit our vinyl record collection. But the aesthetic requirement to please us from afar and close-up is a different animal. In the first place that alluring look from a distance always takes into account the room setting our design resides in. Another way to think about this is that the distant view is how the piece comes across as a solid object taken as a whole. (Image 1) The interior space where it resides is the setting our design needs to compliment.

Wall or Window

Since the across-the-room look is a marriage between the piece and the interior setting, it’s important to think about what we’re trying to achieve. One of the first questions I ask is, do I want a wall or a window? By this I mean, do I want a design that has a solid mass more like a wall. Or do I want a design that’s more “air” than structure and which allows my eye to look through it like a window.

A good example of a design that falls into the wall category is the iconic Arts & Crafts chair design by Mackintosh. These exaggerated high-backed chairs (image 2) were quite a departure when they came on the scene. Mackintosh used this design to create an intimate dining setting. Place these chairs around a dining table and their visual mass created a small room within a room.

Contrast that with a Windsor chair that’s more air than wood. You can pack a room full of Windsor chairs and the space still feels open and airy. You can apply this idea of wall or window to cabinets. Do you want something that creates a cozy intimate space in a study (a wall), or do you want an open feel that invites your eye to see further. A tall bookcase with floor-to-ceiling height might add to the sense of privacy and seclusion to a study. Contrast that with a sunroom—do you want a chair that’s more like a window and gives the feeling of being outside in the garden (image 3)?