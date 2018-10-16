Continuing with Definitions

In the last issue of Popular Woodworking I gave you a list of common finishing terms and their definitions. Here, I want to do the same with terms you might not be as familiar with.

Surface tension – The tendency of a liquid to contract or spread due to molecular forces. Water, with a high surface tension, contracts and beads on gloss surfaces. Silicone, an oil with a very low surface tension, spreads so easily that it repels liquids with higher surface tension, such as finishes, so they pull away and form craters (fish eyes). Fish eyes are common when refinishing old surfaces and are commonly prevented by adding silicone (sold as fish-eye eliminator) to the finish or applying a sealer coat of shellac, which isn’t affected.

Surfactant – An additive, most common in water-based finishes, that reduces the surface tension of the water so the finish flows out level.

Amino resins – These are the resins, usually melamine formaldehyde and urea formaldehyde, used in combination with alkyd resin to formulate catalyzed varnish and lacquer. The difference between the two finishes is that catalyzed lacquers also contain a little nitrocellulose lacquer to make them easier to use (and also a little less durable).

Mil – One mil is one thousandth of an inch—.001. Typically a sprayed finish will be three-to-five wet mils thick and will dry to one-to-two mils thick. We use a mil gauge, available from many finish suppliers, to measure the wet thickness of a film, then figure the dry thickness by factoring in the solids content of the finish.

Barrier coat – This is a coat of finish that is not affected by contaminants (for example, silicone) in the wood; or a finish based on a solvent that doesn’t dissolve or damage an existing stain, glaze or finish. For example, if you were using a water-soluble dye to be followed by a brushed-on water-based finish, you might choose to apply a barrier coat of shellac so as not to smear the stain.

Aliphatic hydrocarbons – This is simply the more technical name for petroleum-derived mineral spirits, which is more often called paint thinner or petroleum distillates. It contrasts with aromatic hydrocarbons, which include toluene and xylene. The aromatics are generally stronger, faster evaporating and more toxic. Some manufacturers of oil-based products such as stains and varnishes list the more user-unfriendly “aliphatic hydrocarbons” term as an ingredient, maybe in hopes that you’ll think they have something special.

Diluent – An uncommon term that is easier to think of as “diluting.” A diluent is a solvent that doesn’t dissolve the finish but is compatible with the solvents that do and can be added at less expense to reduce viscosity. The most common examples in finishing are lacquers and lacquer thinners, which can contain half or more diluent. But if the thinner contains too high a percentage of diluent and is added to lacquer, the lacquer will come out of the solution. This is what generally happens if you use a lacquer thinner meant for cleanup rather than thinning.

Chatoyancy – Areas in finished wood with a darker color when looked at in one direction and a lighter color when looked at in the opposite direction. So the wood takes on an iridescent or shimmering quality as you move around it. Mottled cherry and ribbon-stripe mahogany are examples.

Holiday – A missed or thin area in an applied finish film. A refinish shop down the street from my shop in the 1970s called themselves “Holiday Refinishing.” We all thought it was funny, of course.

Lightfast – Resistance to fading. Pigments are much more lightfast than dyes. This is a consideration when staining an object that’ll be exposed to strong UV light, such as sunlight or fluorescent light.

Makeup Air – A system that introduces outside air (often heated) into a finishing area to replace the air that is being exhausted through the spray booth. Without makeup air, the spray booth loses its exhaust efficiency.

Metamerism – The phenomenon where two colors will match under one type of light (daylight, incandescent, fluorescent) but not under another. You need to be aware of this when matching colors. Try to do the matching in a light as close as possible to that where the object will be placed.

Resin – A vague term that originally referred only to natural substances such as shellac, sandarac and copal, but now is also often used for the synthetic film formers that make up most of the modern finishes. It refers to that part of the coating that remains after all the solvent has evaporated. The resin provides the hardness, gloss, durability, adhesion, drying and handling characteristics to the film.

Thixotropic – The characteristic in a liquid product that causes reduced flow until the product is spread, stirred or shaken. Then it flows easily but returns to its gel-like state when the sheering stops. Catsup is a good example of a thixotropic substance. It doesn’t flow out of the container easily until you shake it, and it doesn’t flow over the food until you spread it. Latex wall paint, gel stain and most glazes are thixotropic.

PEL – The acronym for Permissible Exposure Limit, a standard set by OSHA that establishes a maximum concentration or time-weighted average exposure limit for evaporating liquids, primarily solvents. You can find the PEL on the Material Data Safety Sheet (MSDS) for the product.

Coalescence – Refers to the way water-based finishes and paints dry. As the water and solvent evaporate, the emulsified resin particles come together and stick to form a hard continuous film. The water has to evaporate first so the solvent can make the particles sticky. Contrast this method of film forming with the way shellac and lacquer dry, which is solely by solvent evaporation and the way varnishes and catalyzed finishes dry, which is by cross-linking.

Bob Flexner is the author of Flexner on Finishing, Understanding Wood Finishing and Wood Finishing 101.

Wood finishing doesn’t have to be complicated or confusing. It can be “boiled down” to simple step-by-step instructions. And that’s what this book offers; no science, no art, just easily-to-follow directions with lots of pictures to show you every step of the process. Get your copy of Bob Flexner’s Wood Finishing 101 today.