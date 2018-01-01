Building in The New Year

Here at Popular Woodworking, we’re excited for what the New Year will bring. We’re also eager for all the projects and techniques we’re going to work on – so we wanted to share with you some of the things we have coming up in the video above. Let us know what projects and techniques to learn you have planned! Links to drawings, sketches and designs are welcome!

Looking for inspiration? Or maybe a plan to avoid common mistakes? Browse hundreds of woodworking plans here and start dreaming of what you’ll build in 2018.