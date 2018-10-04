Alan Lacer’s Ultimate Lathe Stand

David Lyell is taking a break from I Can Do That! this week to share a video on a recent shop build. He’s adapting a project by Alan Lacer for a lathe stand (shown above), but increasing the dimensions to fit his full-size lathe. As you can see the design is simple and functional, providing space for everything and a nice stable platform for turning. One of the tricks to Alan’s design is a shop-made cross dowel connection (below) that adds much of the stability to the stand.

We’ll be posting this video live to YouTube tomorrow, but for all of our loyal blog fans, we posted an early presentation of the full video below. Follow along in the video as David builds the stand for his shop. Of course, if you’re using a mini or midi lathe, this stand is easily adaptable to fit any size lathe. Enjoy!

– David Thiel