Spring 2020 Edition

One of the best places to be inspired as a woodworker is on Instagram. Here’s the woodworkers and makers our editors are following this spring.

@barbieworkshop – Barbie Of All Trades

Not only is this account a lot of fun, but it features some amazing miniature tools and woodworking projects. You haven’t really seen dovetails until you’ve seen Barbie-sized dovetails.

@jackman_works – Paul Jackman

Continuing in the same vein of fun woodworking, Paul’s builds tend to fall on the opposite side of the size scale- like an 8′ tall hammer.

@andrewzoellner – Andrew Zoellner

Our fearless Editor-In-Chief is making a real run at his goal for 365 days of woodworking, and is regularly sharing progress on his account.

@modustrialmaker – Mike Clifford

There’s no medium Mike doesn’t dabble in, but his concrete creations are the stuff of legend. His Star Wars-themed table may be my favorite project of 2020.

@barberwoodworking – Barber Woodworking

This cabinet shop out of Nashville consistently puts out some of the cleanest, highest-quality woodworking we see on Instagram.

@vondriskaworks – George Vondriska

George has been a longtime fixture in the woodworking world, and his Instagram captures the wide variety of projects he undertakes.