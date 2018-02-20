April 2018 #238

Creative thinking and dirt-simple jigs make the joinery a straightforward task. By Jeff Miller pages 28-35 I tend to think of Chippendale chairs as highly ornate. But there are startlingly simple examples of the style as well. After encountering some of the simpler versions of these chairs, I became fascinated. I...
You can hold anything on your workbench with just pegs, wedges & notches – no fancy vises required. By Christopher Schwarz pages 36-41 It’s difficult for most woodworkers to imagine a workbench without screw-driven vises. But for most of human history, that’s how you worked. No matter what you were building...
Every door needs a hinge – Nancy Hiller shows you which hinges to use, the advantages of each type and how to install them. by Nancy Hiller pages 46-52 Wherever there’s a door, there must be hinges – and just as there’s a galaxy of door types, there is a variety...
You’re measuring wrong, and making it more difficult to do good work. by Raney Nelson pages 42-45 If the title has you expecting high-tech procedures or suggestions for expensive measurement gear that’ll get you closer to angstrom-level measurements, then let me disappoint you quite thoroughly before paragraph one ends. This isn’t...
Debey Zito produces fine Arts & Crafts furniture and cultivates aspiring craftswomen from the hills of Northern California. by Laura Mays and Deirdre Visser page 53-55 To find Debey Zito’s workshop you give yourself over to GPS, which steers you west into the coastal hills north of San Francisco, between Petaluma...
Introducing a new kind of CNC, happy in the hands of a woodworker. by Tim Celeski page 14 Up to now, CNCs were large, heavy, complicated tools that took up a lot of space in a shop. The Shaper Origin is something quite different. It’s a hand-held, easy-to-use CNC that you...
While design is dominated by the eye, the hand plays an important role. by George Walker page 18 Most of what I’ve written about design has focused on how we look at it. Yet good design often has multiple layers that speak to all of our senses. We tend to think...
by Bob Flexner page 6 We have wood-handled silverware, which gets washed in a dishwasher. In the past, I have refinished the wood using General Finishes Salad Bowl Finish. That worked well in the beginning, but now years later it has totally worn off, and the handles are back to bare...