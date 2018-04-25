The Marc Adams School of Woodworking, located just outside of Indianapolis, IN. celebrates its 25th year. Popular Woodworking video producer David Thiel took the opportunity to sit down with founder Marc Adams to chat about his decision to open a woodworking school. Hear Marc’s eye-opening story on why he became a teacher rather than running a commercial shop.

The Afterlife of Trees is Popular Woodworking’s podcast for woodworkers, artists and makers who create using wood as a medium. If you have a story you’d like to hear us cover, email us at afterlifeoftrees@fwmedia.com. Your idea could be featured in an upcoming podcast.