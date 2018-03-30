Popular Woodworking’s editor Andrew Zoellner talks with Austin, TX arborist Jesse Neumann about the life of urban trees and what Austin is doing to care for them during their lives and afterlives. Tune in and learn more about the urban forest.

The Afterlife of Trees is Popular Woodworking’s podcast for woodworkers, artists and makers who create using wood as a medium. If you have a story you’d like to hear us cover, email us at afterlifeoftrees@fwmedia.com. Your idea could be featured in an upcoming podcast.