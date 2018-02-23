Skateboarding is a childhood obsession of a few members of the PW team. In this episode of Afterlife of Trees, we talk to a Cincinnati-based custom longboard builders, Jeff Risinger and Val Woodham, whose stunning skateboards are also works of art. We then speak to Martinus Pool of Adrian Martinus Custom Woodworking – artists who create furniture and new objects from old skateboards.

The Afterlife of Trees is Popular Woodworking’s podcast for woodworkers, artists and makers who create using wood as a medium. If you have a story you’d like to hear us cover, email us at afterlifeoftrees@fwmedia.com. Your idea could be featured in an upcoming podcast.