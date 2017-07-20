Chad Stanton, Not Just a Pretty Face

Flemish? Jacobean? Nope, Chad Stanton. To many, that name might mean making simple (but handsome) I Can Do That! projects from home-center lumber and tools as showcased in his video series – it’s a great way to get started in the craft…but it’s often a gateway to specialty woodworking tools and lumberyard stock. Turns out that if we give him more than 30 minutes to build and a full set of woodworking tools, Chad has some more advanced techniques and projects he’s eager to share! (To those of us who have the pleasure of working with him, that’s no surprise at all.)

In fact, we have to work hard to hold Chad back…working to the I Can Do That! rules of only hand-held power and common household tools, working with wood and hardware available from neighborhood stores. And he works hard to design and build projects that are smart and accessible. This comment from a YouTube fan says it very well, “It seems like most designs for beginner woodworkers out there are for pieces that are either boring or lack real world functionality. Your designs definitely break away from that trend, which I really appreciate.”

And Chad knows hand tools (in fact he collects handplanes) and likes to use them. Take a look at the video below as Chad shares some example of his I Can Even Do That! skills!



– David Thiel