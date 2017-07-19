Corradi Rasps Leave a Surprisingly Fine Surface

by James McConnell

Conventional wisdom says that hand-stitched rasps leave a cleaner, more refined surface than machine-made rasps, but the “Model Maker’s Rasps” and the “Gold Precision Rasps” from Corradi are anything but conventional.

Corradi manufactures a dizzying array of rasps and files. I chose to test two that I think are a good entry point for most woodworkers: a 10″ model maker’s cabinet rasp (5 cut) for stock removal and a 10″ precision cabinet rasp (8 cut ) for finer work. I was impressed by both. The coarse rasp removed material efficiently and left cleaner surfaces than I anticipated given the size of the teeth. Corradi credits this smooth ride to the uniform density and innovative “random” pattern of the teeth, which are designed to present a continuous working surface (think sandpaper) to the wood. It’s hard to argue with the results.

From the October 2017 issue, #234

