Kreg Accu-Cut Turns any Circ Saw into a Track Saw



by David Lyell

In my shop, the track saw doubles as a second table saw – and if you’d like a low-priced alternative to a track saw, consider Kreg’s newest offering: the Accu-Cut Circular Saw Guide System. This jig uses set screws to attach a sled to the top of just about any non-worm-drive circular saw shoe (left- or right-hand blade) to allow it to perform like a track saw.

The kit includes two 24″ tracks that provide a 48″ rip capability when coupled. A “starting block” provides a steady platform for your saw before the cut begins. There is, however, no option to extend the track length to 96″ – for that, Kreg’s Rip-Cut jig, is a convenient option because they share the same sled.

The Accu-Cut’s “guide strip” forms a zero-clearance fit with the blade after your first pass along the track. When equipped with the recommended 40-tooth blade, I had virtually no tear-out on 3⁄4“-thick veneered plywood. But I did experience some slight flex between the saw, sled and track that resulted in a slight bevel. The Accu-Cut is suited for breaking down sheet goods, not for making finish cuts (arguably true for any track saw in most fine furniture applications).

Website: kregtool.com

From the October 2017 issue, #234

